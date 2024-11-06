US Bancorp DE Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,699,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,911,000 after buying an additional 518,466 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 45,647 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

MGEE opened at $90.81 on Wednesday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $94.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.71.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.29). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $145.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

