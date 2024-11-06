US Bancorp DE Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Qiagen during the second quarter worth about $2,103,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Qiagen during the first quarter worth about $1,492,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new position in Qiagen during the first quarter worth about $5,731,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Qiagen during the first quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Qiagen by 12.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,289,000 after purchasing an additional 61,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.70. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on QGEN. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

