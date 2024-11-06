US Bancorp DE Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,026 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $99.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.62. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $237.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

