Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $15,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 276,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 14.8% in the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $86.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.93.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.55.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

