Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 776,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,023 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $12,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,482,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,946,000. M&G Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 3,496,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,013,000 after acquiring an additional 82,840 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVE. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

CVE opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.05.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

About Cenovus Energy

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.