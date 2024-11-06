Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,717 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.39% of Marathon Digital worth $17,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 74.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $481,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,250,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,389,070. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,536 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MARA stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 5.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. Macquarie began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

