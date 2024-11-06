Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,608 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.44% of CION Investment worth $15,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment during the first quarter worth about $37,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in CION Investment in the second quarter worth $145,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CION. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CION Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CION Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

CION Investment Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CION opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. CION Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $620.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.36 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 12.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that CION Investment Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CION Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.