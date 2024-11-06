Van ECK Associates Corp Has $56.08 Million Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1,169.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,062 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $56,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. Invst LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 30.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Nomura Securities lowered Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $122.90.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

