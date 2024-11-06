Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 94.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 455,188 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $15,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $606.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $589.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.80 and a 1 year high of $631.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,738.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total value of $2,894,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,738.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.97, for a total transaction of $1,467,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,291.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,850 shares of company stock worth $12,151,735 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

