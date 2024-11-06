Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 139,795 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,065,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,795 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tronox were worth $14,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Tronox during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,152,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,757,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,536,000 after purchasing an additional 126,926 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Tronox by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,018,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 626,744 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Tronox by 127.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 309,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 173,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tronox during the second quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Tronox had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Tronox’s payout ratio is -104.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Tronox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tronox from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

