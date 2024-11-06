Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 23,718 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,718 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $12,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 11.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,667,000 after buying an additional 802,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,047,000 after acquiring an additional 96,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000,000 after acquiring an additional 413,564 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,425,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Ventas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,756,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $67.61. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,058.76%.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $8,022,980.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,291,063.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,444.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,454 shares of company stock worth $10,441,215 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.