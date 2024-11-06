Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 395,024 VanEck Ethereum ETF (BATS:ETHV)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Ethereum ETF (BATS:ETHV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 395,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,509,000.
VanEck Ethereum ETF Price Performance
Shares of ETHV opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.50.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Ethereum ETF
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Ethereum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Ethereum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.