Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 395,024 VanEck Ethereum ETF (BATS:ETHV)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Ethereum ETF (BATS:ETHV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 395,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,509,000.

VanEck Ethereum ETF Price Performance

Shares of ETHV opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.50.

