Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,900,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144,390 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $15,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIFR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 2,111.5% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 21,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cipher Mining

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $5,209,046.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,946,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,812,050.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 89,742 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $392,172.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,173.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $5,209,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,946,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,812,050.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,943,078 shares of company stock valued at $23,609,769 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CIFR shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Canada upgraded Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cipher Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Cipher Mining Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 33.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cipher Mining

(Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.