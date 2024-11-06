Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,032,000 after purchasing an additional 466,688 shares during the last quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $19,194,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 453,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,755,000 after acquiring an additional 284,236 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 799,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,361,000 after acquiring an additional 228,589 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,978,000 after acquiring an additional 155,040 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In related news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $2,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 444,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,540,252.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $60.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $148.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Baird R W raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

