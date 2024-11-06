Vivek Jain Sells 12,000 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.84, for a total transaction of $2,062,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at $17,973,261.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vivek Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,520.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $1,961,520.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $1,872,480.00.

Shares of ICUI opened at $173.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.31. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $188.53.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.56. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $147.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 278,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,882,000 after acquiring an additional 145,485 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $15,425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 2,966.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after buying an additional 137,222 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 327.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 104,264 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,650,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

