Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the period. M&G Plc increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 117,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 26,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,055,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,234,000 after purchasing an additional 248,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Voya Financial Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.11 and a 12-month high of $83.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

