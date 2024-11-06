Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $971,000 Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 139.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,766 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Olin by 26.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 22.7% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 97,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,110 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 4,698.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the third quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the third quarter valued at $1,200,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Olin from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Olin Trading Down 0.5 %

Olin stock opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Olin’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

