Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 52,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $56.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.91. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

