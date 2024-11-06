White Pine Investment CO Has $10.03 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

White Pine Investment CO decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.8% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 122.2% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 95.6% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of META opened at $572.43 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $602.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $556.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. The business had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.09, for a total transaction of $8,569,629.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,618,380.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.09, for a total transaction of $8,569,629.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,618,380.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $2,663,825.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,852.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,919 shares of company stock valued at $129,296,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.10.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

