120,386 Shares in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,386 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.23% of THOR Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of THO. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 2,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 77.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 548.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of THO opened at $110.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.67. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on THO

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,169,075. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.