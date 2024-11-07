127,024 Shares in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 127,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,242,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth $4,515,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 15,915.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at $300,000.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $72.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.45. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insmed from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.07.

In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,559.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $2,686,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,157,150. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,006,625.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,559.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,446 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

