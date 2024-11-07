185 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FedEx by 175.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.17.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $280.06 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $234.45 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

