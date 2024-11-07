1,963 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 360,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,111,000 after acquiring an additional 23,020 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 668.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 602,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,891.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 56,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 53,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,552,052.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,204 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS opened at $106.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.79. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $108.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Northern Trust Company Profile



Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

