321 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 212.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $40,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $42,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.42.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.7 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $115.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.75. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $134.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.10%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

