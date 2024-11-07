724 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 724 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 12.7% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 303,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,953,000 after acquiring an additional 34,303 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.3% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Fortive by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,135.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $12,320,351.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,503.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,878,151 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $74.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.27.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

