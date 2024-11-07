Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 220.94 ($2.88) and traded as high as GBX 235.15 ($3.06). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 219.50 ($2.86), with a volume of 713,239 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.91) target price on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMS
Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Advanced Medical Solutions Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Medical Solutions Group
In other news, insider Grahame Cook bought 48,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £100,171.20 ($130,397.29). Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile
Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Medical Solutions Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.