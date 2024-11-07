Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 220.94 ($2.88) and traded as high as GBX 235.15 ($3.06). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 219.50 ($2.86), with a volume of 713,239 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.91) target price on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 222.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £474.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,390.00, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

In other news, insider Grahame Cook bought 48,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £100,171.20 ($130,397.29). Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

