Analysts Set Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Price Target at $21.65

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.15.

OWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OWL stock opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.72. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $24.17.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 423.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

