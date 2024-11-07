Angeles Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $247.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $142.82 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.