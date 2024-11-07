Animalcare Group (LON:ANCR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.10 ($3.19) and traded as low as GBX 234 ($3.05). Animalcare Group shares last traded at GBX 234 ($3.05), with a volume of 29,382 shares traded.

Animalcare Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £143.56 million, a PE ratio of 2,925.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 241.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 245.10.

Animalcare Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Animalcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,250.00%.

About Animalcare Group

Animalcare Group plc develops, sells, and distributes licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products, and services for companion and production animals, and equine veterinary markets in Europe and internationally. It also offers microchipping and other associated services. Animalcare Group plc is based in York, the United Kingdom.

