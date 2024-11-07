Armon Dadgar Sells 35,904 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCPGet Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $1,215,709.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,467,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,214,273.28.
  • On Wednesday, October 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,214,991.36.
  • On Monday, September 23rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,213,555.20.
  • On Friday, September 20th, Armon Dadgar sold 22,779 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $770,841.36.
  • On Tuesday, September 3rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,214,632.32.
  • On Thursday, August 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $1,215,350.40.

HashiCorp Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HCP opened at $34.07 on Thursday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 1.24.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCPGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. HashiCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 12,888.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 9,736.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCP shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

