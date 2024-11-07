Armon Dadgar Sells 35,904 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $1,215,709.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,467,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,214,273.28.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,214,991.36.

On Monday, September 23rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,213,555.20.

On Friday, September 20th, Armon Dadgar sold 22,779 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $770,841.36.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,214,632.32.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $1,215,350.40.

NASDAQ:HCP opened at $34.07 on Thursday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 1.24.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. HashiCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 12,888.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 9,736.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCP shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

