Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,089 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Morningstar by 21.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 7.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 38.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.37, for a total transaction of $1,631,615.09. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,599,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,859,615.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,257 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.37, for a total transaction of $1,631,615.09. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,599,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,859,615.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.88, for a total value of $248,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,339.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,492 shares of company stock valued at $19,430,128 over the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MORN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morningstar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Morningstar

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $344.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.50 and a 12-month high of $349.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $569.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.