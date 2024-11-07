Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $13,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 591,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,954,000 after purchasing an additional 36,010 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $326,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 24.1% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $222,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,820 shares in the company, valued at $6,156,469.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $222,602.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,156,469.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,610,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,538 shares of company stock worth $5,249,994. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $121.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.