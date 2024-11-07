Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 1,507 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $15,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 716,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,197,000 after buying an additional 97,826 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth about $208,513,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,367,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GEHC. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC opened at $86.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.46. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.