Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 328,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $14,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its stake in Corning by 806.7% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 64,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at $511,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Corning by 11.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,508,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,125,000 after purchasing an additional 152,922 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Corning by 2.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,664,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,667,000 after purchasing an additional 42,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Mizuho raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Corning Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE GLW opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 283.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.94 and a 1 year high of $51.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 658.82%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

