Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $11,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Datadog alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Datadog by 216.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.54.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $1,000,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,808.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $10,499,952.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,111 shares in the company, valued at $48,076,729.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $1,000,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,808.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,291 shares of company stock valued at $54,154,859 over the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $128.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.22, a P/E/G ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.49. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.17 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.