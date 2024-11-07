Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,934 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $10,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 81,947.0% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,669,757 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,729,223,000 after buying an additional 7,660,409 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1,757.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 546,193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,242,000 after purchasing an additional 516,783 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in First Solar by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $472,963,000 after purchasing an additional 279,719 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Solar during the second quarter worth about $53,752,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 24,844.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 217,512 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,560,000 after purchasing an additional 216,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Solar from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.13.

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $194.02 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.16. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

