Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Nordson by 11.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,557,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $264.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.84. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $219.46 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,576.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

