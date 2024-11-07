Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $10.29 Million Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $39.08 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.52). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 267.39%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.