Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $11.09 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 39,963 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Trimble worth $11,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Trimble by 13,597.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 23,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 4.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Trimble by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 428,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,612,000 after buying an additional 169,117 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Trimble by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 495,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $72.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average is $57.18. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $73.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

