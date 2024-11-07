Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $12.19 Million Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of GoDaddy worth $12,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $451,191.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,912.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $451,191.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,912.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.17, for a total transaction of $152,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,632 shares in the company, valued at $28,551,961.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,744 shares of company stock worth $4,592,941 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GDDY opened at $175.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.50 and a 200-day moving average of $148.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.11.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GoDaddy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GDDY

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.