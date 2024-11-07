Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $12.26 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $12,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 54.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of MLM stock opened at $617.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.90. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.36 and a 52-week high of $633.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.16.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.50). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 9.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Martin Marietta Materials

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.