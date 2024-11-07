Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $12.38 Million Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $12,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 328.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.48%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.54.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

