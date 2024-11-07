Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $13.17 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Conagra Brands worth $13,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAG opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.92%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,108.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

