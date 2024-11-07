Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $14.48 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $14,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $84.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.22 and its 200 day moving average is $81.09. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.