Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $14.77 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,451 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $14,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 271,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,904,000 after buying an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 262.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at $282,146,307.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,400,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584,852.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,158. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $230.18 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $203.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

