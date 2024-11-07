Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 276,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Campbell Soup worth $13,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

