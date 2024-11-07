Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,598 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $14,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,054,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Hess by 424.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 590,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,085,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Hess by 170.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 18,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hess from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Hess Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:HES opened at $142.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.78. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.15. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $123.79 and a 52-week high of $163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 23.31%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

