Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 879 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $11,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,156,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,547,000 after buying an additional 129,226 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 70.1% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 5,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 228,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,724. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $327,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,720.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,724. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $46.87 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.