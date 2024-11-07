Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $13,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,747,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,832,000 after buying an additional 516,942 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 18,001.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,220,000 after purchasing an additional 256,702 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.4% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,323,000 after purchasing an additional 240,622 shares during the period. Teca Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $25,893,000. Finally, Linonia Partnership LP raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.4% during the second quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,329,000 after acquiring an additional 185,077 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,539,463.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $4,024,928.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,523,889.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,050,448. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWRE. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.62.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 3.0 %

GWRE stock opened at $191.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.18. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.36 and a twelve month high of $192.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Recommended Stories

