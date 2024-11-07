Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 893.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,995,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795,007 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.2% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $344,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 6.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,453,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $179.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.60 billion, a PE ratio of 156.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.62 and a 1 year high of $186.42.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 184.35%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

